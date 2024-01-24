The TUC has set an ultimatum of the end of January for the government to reverse its decision, expressing concern over the potential burden on Ghanaians. Mahama, also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), echoed these concerns, stating that the move could lead to a nearly 21% increase in tariffs, creating a ripple effect on the prices of goods, services, and transport fares.
Mahama supports TUC's demand for VAT on electricity to be cancelled
Former President John Mahama has thrown his weight behind the Trades Union Congress (TUC), endorsing their call for the government to revoke the imposition of a 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption.
Recommended articles
In a statement posted on Facebook, Mahama urged the government to reconsider its decision and provide relief to the citizens. He took the opportunity to criticize the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, asserting that Ghanaians would continue to endure hardships as long as they remained in office.
"Implementing VAT on electricity consumption will increase tariffs by almost 21% and exacerbate the hardship on Ghanaians. This will affect the prices of goods, services, and transport fares. I agree with organized labor that the government must reverse its decision to start collecting VAT on electricity consumption," Mahama emphasized.
Highlighting the responsible utilization of the recently released $600 million by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mahama urged caution on the part of the outgoing government. He expressed his readiness to address Ghana's economic challenges and provide substantial relief to the citizens when he assumes office in January 2025.
Promising a vision that includes creating well-paying jobs through his proposed 24-hour economy policy and other initiatives, Mahama emphasized the need for a strategic approach to the economic issues facing the country.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh