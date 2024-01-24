Mahama supports TUC's demand for VAT on electricity to be cancelled

In a statement posted on Facebook, Mahama urged the government to reconsider its decision and provide relief to the citizens. He took the opportunity to criticize the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, asserting that Ghanaians would continue to endure hardships as long as they remained in office.

"Implementing VAT on electricity consumption will increase tariffs by almost 21% and exacerbate the hardship on Ghanaians. This will affect the prices of goods, services, and transport fares. I agree with organized labor that the government must reverse its decision to start collecting VAT on electricity consumption," Mahama emphasized.

Highlighting the responsible utilization of the recently released $600 million by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mahama urged caution on the part of the outgoing government. He expressed his readiness to address Ghana's economic challenges and provide substantial relief to the citizens when he assumes office in January 2025.

