Man dies over ₵2 fare increment after brawl with driver's mate

The male passenger is said to have boarded the vehicle from Lapaz heading to Pokuase and was told the fare had been increased from GH₵5.50 to GH₵7.70.

After several agitations over the new fare by all the passengers in the vehicle, calm was restored.

According to sources, the deceased refused to pay the new fare and continued to grumble. This angered the driver who decided to return the passengers to the Lapaz bus terminal where he picked them up.

The Massive increment in the Price caused Brouhaha in our vehicle, so a Male passenger who couldn’t stop talking after everyone was calm at some point, kept annoying the driver and his mate, to the extent the driver had 2 stop at Mile 7 rasta park area and return to the terminal

An eyewitness said after several exchanges of blows among them, the deceased was punched in the face unaware. He fell, and in the process hit his head on the pavement, leading to his death.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue.