Manasseh slams Adom-Otchere for praising Fact-Check Ghana

The photograph in question had gone viral some days ago showing a man alleged to be a half-naked President Akufo-Addo and a certain woman in a room.

On the TV Show, Adom-Otchere praised the result of the analysis.

Manasseh took to his Facebook page to ask if the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company was aware that the work by the Fact-Check Ghana was edited by him, and it is also a project of the Media Foundation for West Africa headed by Suleimana Braima who he is noted for constantly vilifying on his TV Show.

Read Manasseh’s post below:

I have heard that Houseboy was praising Fact-Check Ghana to the heavens. He called them "forensic experts". He was happy that those who manipulated the photo in question had been CAUGHT.

Isn't this strange?

Houseboy has spent the greater part of his show in recent times attacking and discrediting those doing what he calls "I-catch-you I-catch-you journalism." He has spent a lot of time in the past year trying to discredit The Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa(MFWA).

As for me (Manasseh Azure Awuni) Houseboy's first editorial about my work was in 2017 after I produced the "Robbing the Assemblies" documentary that eventually resulted in the cancellation of a fraudulent $74million contract awarded to the Jospong Group. And he hasn't stopped.

So why would Houseboy be praising a brand of journalism that catches Akufo-Addo's enemies and condemning the same brand of journalism that catches, say Jospong?

But that's not where the issue is.

Fact-Check Ghana is a project of the Media Foundation for West Africa, which is ably headed by Sulemana Braimah. Both The Fourth Estate and Fact-Check Ghana work in the same newsroom. The brilliant Asante Krobea Asante, who did the alleged Akufo-Addo and Serwaa Broni's photograph fact-check works with The Fourth Estate team. And Manasseh Azure Awuni edited that report.

He may know all these, but once it was good enough to defend one of his landlords, Houseboy wouldn't care. If he knew, the fact that he conveniently left out The Fourth Estate, which was the main platform this report was published shows a different, but unsurprising trait.

Maybe, the gods of disgrace dazed Houseboy and sent him on an errant errand.

When they set him free and he goes on an attacking spree; when he is constricted by Josponic demons and uses Mahama, Lighthouse or Akufo-Addo as a decoy to attack The Fourth Estate and Media Foundation, may he be reminded that there is a brand of journalism that is shaped by conviction, and not convenience.