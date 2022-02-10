Many countries are chasing me to show them how to manage COVID-19 like Ghana - Health Minister

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the Minister said many countries are chasing him to give them the blueprint on how to manage their cases.

“As at now, WHO has chosen two countries which have managed the Covid-19 effectively and so many are chasing me to assist them in controlling Covid-19 just as we were able to control ours.”

Mr. Agyeman Manu also touched on the Sputnik V vaccine procurement issues that threatened his job last year.

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu with his team at the Ministry contracted middleman, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, to procure the Sputnik-V vaccines at $19 per dose.

Appearing before a Nine-member Adhoc Committee probing circumstances leading to the purchase of the vaccines, Mr. Agyeman Manu denied any wrongdoing saying he had to resort to middlemen because the manufacturers were unwilling to sell directly.

“When the issue of Sputnik-V came up, in fact, there was a decision to go in for more vaccines because there was scarcity of vaccines as many countries had closed their borders.”

“What encouraged us to buy those vaccines was that the same vaccine was sold at $38 elsewhere, so considering that, we thought it was cheap,” he explained on Adom FM’sBurning Issues.