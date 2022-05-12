Marwako apologizes for food poisoning, foots medical bills of victims

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the company, Amin Lamptey in Accra.

Mr. Lamptey said Marwako Restaurant has apologised to the victims.

“We visited some of our customers at the hospital and those who were discharged, we visited them at home. We assisted some of them with their hospital bills. The main thing started on Saturday and Sunday evening. We have accepted everything, and we have apologised to the victims.”

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) closed down the East Legon branch earlier today over the incident.

The FDA in a tweet said: "The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations."

Pulse Ghana

"We wish to assure the public that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of it protocols to prevent any further harm to the public."