King Charles formally crowned today as monarch in a ceremony witnessed by over 2,200 dignitaries across the world.
May your reign be successful - Mahama congratulates King Charles III
Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated King and Queen, HM, King Charles III, and HM Camilla for their crowning, describing the coronation ceremony as ‘splendid’.
A lavish ceremony combining a religious service and pageantry and a service full of balancing acts and subtle symbols.
Mr. Mahama in a tweet wished the new monarch a blissful reign
“Congratulations His Majesty King Charles III & Queen Camilla. That was a splendid coronation ceremony. Lordina and I wish you a successful and highly impactful reign.”
