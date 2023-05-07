ADVERTISEMENT
May your reign be successful - Mahama congratulates King Charles III

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated King and Queen, HM, King Charles III, and HM Camilla for their crowning, describing the coronation ceremony as ‘splendid’.

John Mahama
John Mahama

King Charles formally crowned today as monarch in a ceremony witnessed by over 2,200 dignitaries across the world.

A lavish ceremony combining a religious service and pageantry and a service full of balancing acts and subtle symbols.

Mr. Mahama in a tweet wished the new monarch a blissful reign

“Congratulations His Majesty King Charles III & Queen Camilla. That was a splendid coronation ceremony. Lordina and I wish you a successful and highly impactful reign.”

