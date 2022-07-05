Meet Alfred Ababio Kumi, a true Ghanaian leader and pace setter

Pulse Ghana

In 2020, on the ticket of the NPP, he ran for elections in the primaries in the Adentan Constituency in his bid to assist the community and contribute his quota to national development.

Mr Alfred Kumi has over the years been assisting the community by engaging in donation exercises for the less privileged within the community. These kind gestures by Mr Kumi include the donation of tricycles to three Electoral Areas in the NPP Adentan Constituency, sharing of meals to the less privileged, and renovation works on some roads in the area among others.

Mr Kumi is a young and vibrant gentleman with excellent leadership skills and with interest in leading his community at all times. He believes that the essence of life is not how long he lives but the difference he can make.

Follow Alfred Ababio Kumi on Instagram @alfred_a_kumi