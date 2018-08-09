Midland 'commando' police officer granted GH¢60,000 bail

news

The police officer who was exposed in a video assaulting, kicking and slapping a customer of the Midland Savings and Loans company has been granted bail.

Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor was bailed in the sum GH¢60,000 with two sureties by an Accra Circuit court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye.

Three other staff of the bank Joycelyn Kukua, the operations manager of the company, Shirley Portia Anaman, customer care officer and Prince Ayensu, a driver of the company who were also charged for abetment were also granted bail.

The police officer has been charged with assault for allegedly beating customer of the bank, Patience Safo.

They were granted bail on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

The victim, Patience Safo was ruthlessly assaulted by by the policeman after ordering her to walk out of the banking hall because they have closed.

His action angered social media users after the video went viral.

Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor punched her powerfully in the face after he was asked to drive her away.