Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Midland 'commando' police officer granted GH¢60,000 bail


Police Assault Midland 'commando' police officer granted GH¢60,000 bail

Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor was bailed in the sum GH¢60,000 with two sureties by an Accra Circuit court.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor play

Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor

The police officer who was exposed in a video assaulting, kicking and slapping a customer of the  Midland Savings and Loans company has been granted bail.

Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor was bailed in the sum GH¢60,000 with two sureties by an Accra Circuit court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye.

Three other staff of the bank Joycelyn Kukua, the operations manager of the company, Shirley Portia Anaman, customer care officer and Prince Ayensu, a driver of the company who were also charged for abetment were also granted bail.

The police officer has been charged with assault for allegedly beating customer of the bank, Patience Safo.

play

READ MORE: Woman assaulted by police is a thief- Akua Donkor claims without evidence

They were granted bail on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

The victim, Patience Safo was ruthlessly assaulted by by the policeman after ordering her to walk out of the banking hall because they have closed.

His action angered social media users after the video went viral.

READ ALSO:  Akua Donkor to defend police officer for assaulting nursing mother

Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor punched her powerfully in the face after he was asked to drive her away.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Disappointment: Ghana is a not a serious country - Former AIDS Ambassador Disappointment Ghana is a not a serious country - Former AIDS Ambassador
Ammunitions: Upper West police impounds cache of weapons Ammunitions Upper West police impounds cache of weapons
New Scam: Thieves pose as preachers to dupe Takoradi residents New Scam Thieves pose as preachers to dupe Takoradi residents
Redevelopment: €248m approved for Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment €248m approved for Kumasi Central Market
Police Brutalities: Interior Ministry to deal with ‘undisciplined’ Police officers Police Brutalities Interior Ministry to deal with ‘undisciplined’ Police officers
In Central Region: ECG recovers GHc483,000 from illegal connections In Central Region ECG recovers GHc483,000 from illegal connections

Recommended Videos

Rev Obofuor: I have 14 companies, I don’t make my money from church – Pastor Rev Obofuor I have 14 companies, I don’t make my money from church – Pastor
Major Development: Government considering cable cars for coastal transport Major Development Government considering cable cars for coastal transport
Reverend Obofuor: Pastor makes congregants confess places they have had sex Reverend Obofuor Pastor makes congregants confess places they have had sex



Top Articles

1 Crime 9 sacked SSNIT staff charged with causing financial loss to the statebullet
2 Retail Trade Nigerian traders cry over constant harassment by GUTA membersbullet
3 Substance Abuse 26-year old man high on Tramadol allegedly rapes sisterbullet
4 In Ashanti Region 8,873 teen pregnancies recorded between January...bullet
5 In Eastern Region Man arrested with 44 slabs of cocaine...bullet
6 Robbery Lives of nurses at Manya Krobo threatened by armed robbersbullet
7 Rent Blues Report landlords who collect more than a year...bullet
8 Illegal Miners 5 Chinese galamsey workers arrested at...bullet
9 Crime Four robbers arrested for stealing gold dust,...bullet
10 New Scam Thieves pose as preachers to dupe Takoradi...bullet

Related Articles

Police Brutalities Interior Ministry to deal with ‘undisciplined’ Police officers
Aspirations People under 40 should be allowed to contest for President - Kotei Dzane
Police Assault Midland compensates woman assaulted by police with house and cash
African News Roundup Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week
Issues Water shortage hits parts of Accra
Tone Down Stop criticizing Police unnecessarily – Regional Commander urges public
Midland Assault Police pleads not guilty in court
Human Right Abuse Police Brutalities a 'shame' on the national psyche – Victoria Hamah
Police Assault Akua Donkor to defend police officer for assaulting nursing mother
Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings- Akua Donkor

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet

Local

Mrs Delese Mimi Darko
Health Alert FDA fights fake products
Sexual Abuse Man jailed 10 years for defiling 13-year-old girl
Tragedy 10-year-old girl killed in accident at Lower Manya Krobo
Fantasy Dome Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo Laffta fest on Aug 12