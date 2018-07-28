Pulse.com.gh logo
Midland compensates woman assaulted by police with house and cash


She has been compensated with a new house and an undisclosed cash, her lawyer, Samson Lardi Anyenini announced Saturday.

  • Published:
play

Patience Osafo, the woman who was assaulted by a police man at the banking hall of Midland Savings and Loans Limited in Accra, has been compensated by the financial company.

READ MORE:  Police pleads not guilty in court

The move, Samson explained on Joy FM's news analysis show "Newsfile," was to avoid a civil suit.

He said: “Well, to avoid a civil suit against Midlands Savings and in compensation for the punches, trauma and embarrassment, we just closed a rather ‘generous’ deal that removes her from the kiosk to owning a brand new house and from the streets hawking toffee to a woman now with multiple bank accounts.

READ MORE: Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings- Akua Donkor

He also added that Ms Osafo  "is certainly overflowing with gratitude for the opportunity of a dignified life for herself and dependants.”

A video went viral on social media showing a policeman assigned to the Savings and Loans physically abusing a woman who was carrying a baby at the headquarters of Midland Savings and Loans at Shiashe in Accra.

Lance Corporal Amanor brutishly assaulted the 36-year-old customer in the banking hall over a misunderstanding following her inability to withdraw GhC250.

Patience Osafo had refused to leave the banking hall after the company failed to allow her to withdraw GHC250 from her savings account. The staff asked the AK-47-wielding policeman to get her out and in the process, assaulted her.

The policeman was arrested by the Police on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, for investigations and prosecution.

He has also been interdicted pending disciplinary action against him.

READ MORE: Abusive police officer could be dismissed- Interior Minister says

The company has issued an apology to the assaulted customer and the general public.

However, the police stated via their official Twitter handle that “investigation has also commenced into the conduct of officials of the Midland Savings and Loans Limited, where the incident happened and all persons who are implicated would face the full rigours of the law.”

