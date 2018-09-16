Pulse.com.gh logo
Mixed 'Katanga, Conti hall' has spiritual effects - 73-year-old woman


Females and males students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi sleeping at the Common Hall will not only affect academics but also has spiritual implications, according to a seventy-three-year-old woman.

  Published: 2018-09-16
play

It would be recalled that Fresh female students in August last month were admitted into Unity Hall [Conti] and University Hall is otherwise known as Katanga Hall on Campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the first time.

Alumni of both halls protested against the conversion of their Halls but their resistance have been unsuccessful.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for stealing MPs’ toilet roll at Parliament House

“Some females possess bad spirits which they can use it to destroy colleague males who are doing better in terms of academics”, the old woman who gave her name as Akua Kyeiwaa revealed to MyNewsGh.com.

“It has never happened before all my life experience. How can boys and girls sleep in the same hall", the old woman quizzed in a video in possession with MyNewsGh.com appealing to authorities of the University to rescind the decision to convert the two halls.

“My humble appeal to those people asking these children to sleep together should rescind such decision since the females could be impregnated eventually”, Madam Akua Kyeiwaa spoke in Twi with our reporter, Kwabena Danso-Dapaah.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

