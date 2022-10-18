My critics in the Ashanti Region will forever be shamed – Akufo-Addo

However, there are some people who constantly criticize his government on its commitment to the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, those detractors would soon be put to shame.

The President made these remarks while addressing a gathering of chiefs and people of Suame, where he cut sod for the 4-tier Suame Interchange Project.

“All those who have been saying bad things about me would be shamed today, tomorrow and tomorrow’s next”, he stated in the local Twi parlance.

President Akufo-Addo who touted his government’s achievements in road infrastructure in the Ashanti region, revealed the region has since 2017 benefited from 295 kilometres of road projects as government tackles road infrastructure holistically across the country.

“Apart from this project, Government is tackling critical road projects throughout the country in a holistic manner, so that every part of Ghana shall have quality, all-weather roads.”

“In the Ashanti Region alone, the Akufo-Addo Government has completed asphalt overlay of two hundred and ninety-five kilometres (295kms) of roads since 2017.

“Some of the beneficiary areas include Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, that is in Subin Nhyiaeso and Bantama, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Kwadaso, Suame, Old Tafo, Asokore Mampong, Bekwai, Obuasi, Ejisu, Juaben, Sekyere East (Effiduase), Asante Mampong and Atwima Nwabiagya South.”

Additional 100 kilometres of local roads, he said, have also been constructed.

Pulse Ghana

“Again, Government has completed the construction of one hundred kilometres (100km) of local roads in Kumasi, which was undertaken by M/S Contracta. The beneficiary assemblies are Kumasi Metropolitan, Asokwa, Kwadaso, Oforikrom. Suame and Tafo Pakrono,” he said.

“In addition to the one hundred kilometres (100kms) of local roads I just mentioned, the Department of Urban Roads has completed another seventy-five kilometres (75kms) of town roads in Ashanti, including Bekwai Town roads, Kwamo Town Roads, Manhyia Roads (Buokrom) and Ejisu/Kwaso Town Roads. The Department of Feeder Roads has also completed the upgrading of sixty-eight kilometres (68kms) of selected feeder roads in the Ashanti and Western Regions, a project which was undertaken by M/S Sinohydro Corporation.”