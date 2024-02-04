ADVERTISEMENT
Namibia’s president Hage Geingob dies aged 82

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a somber announcement, Namibia's Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba declared the passing of President Hage Geingob in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Namibia President dead
The 82-year-old leader, who had been undergoing medical treatment in Windhoek, succumbed to the battle with cancer, a diagnosis he made public just last month.

President Geingob's office had previously disclosed his plan to seek treatment in the United States, with an expected return to Namibia on February 2. Having assumed the presidency in 2015, he was in his second and final term in office.

The announcement of President Geingob's passing was made on February 4, 2024, conveying utmost sadness and regret.

The nation now faces the challenge of navigating the loss of a respected leader as Namibia prepares for upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for November.

The ruling Swapo party, in power since Namibia's independence in 1990, has selected Mrs. Nandi-Ndaitwah as its presidential candidate. Currently serving as Namibia's deputy prime minister, Mrs. Nandi-Ndaitwah would make history as the country's first female president if successful in the forthcoming elections.

The passing of President Hage Geingob marks a significant moment in Namibia's political landscape, with the nation reflecting on his contributions and contemplating the path forward in the wake of this loss.

