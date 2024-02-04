Namibia’s president Hage Geingob dies aged 82

President Geingob's office had previously disclosed his plan to seek treatment in the United States, with an expected return to Namibia on February 2. Having assumed the presidency in 2015, he was in his second and final term in office.

The announcement of President Geingob's passing was made on February 4, 2024, conveying utmost sadness and regret.

The nation now faces the challenge of navigating the loss of a respected leader as Namibia prepares for upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for November.

The ruling Swapo party, in power since Namibia's independence in 1990, has selected Mrs. Nandi-Ndaitwah as its presidential candidate. Currently serving as Namibia's deputy prime minister, Mrs. Nandi-Ndaitwah would make history as the country's first female president if successful in the forthcoming elections.