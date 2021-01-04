This is due to the expansion of infrastructure projects to accommodate all students.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this known in his 21st COVID-19 update to the nation on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

According to him, "I must stress that SHS 3 students in all schools, like SHS 1 students, will no longer run the double-track system.

"The expansion of infrastructure at the various senior high schools, over the last three (3) years, has brought us to this favourable situation."

He stated that the double-track system will still be applicable to SHS 2 students in schools that are employing it.

"Students in universities and other tertiary institutions are to be in school from Saturday, 9th January."

He also announced that Kindergarten, primary, and Junior Highs school (JHS) pupils in both private and government schools will resume school on January 15, 2021.

"So, from 15th January, our children in kindergarten, primary, and Junior High, in both private and public schools, will be back in school.

"All SHS 1 students will start classes from 10th March, with all students embarking on a single-track academic calendar," he added.

The double-track system was introduced by the government in order to enable various senior high schools to take in more students and ensure that all students have access to a senior high school education.

The double-track System is in two sessions, thus the green track and the gold track.