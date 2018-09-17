Nana Addo inspects Potato Processing Factory under 1DIF

Pulse.com.gh logo
The visit to the potato factory, called Casa De Ropa, is part of the President's tour of the Central Region which started on Friday.

play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, September 15, 2018, toured a 300-acre potato processing factory at Gomoa Bewadze in Central Region.

The President was accompanied on the tour by Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen, and other governmental officials.

READ MORE: Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo region

He interacted with Chiefs and people of Komenda, Gomoa Assin, Gomoa Ajumako, Mankessim and Effutu Traditional Areas.

He also engaged Regional Party Executives, MMDCEs, and Regional Security Council in separate meetings.

