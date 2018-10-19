Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


UN reappoints Nana Addo as Co-Chair of eminent persons to champion SDGs

The President will continue to serve in this capacity, per the letter of invitation from the United Nations Secretary-General.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been re-appointed by the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to serve as Co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Sustainable Development Goals Advocates for an additional two years.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo was first appointed as Co-Chair of the Secretary-General’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates, along with Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway, in April 2017.  

With the mandate of the current group of Advocates ending in December 2018, the President will continue to serve in this capacity, per the letter of invitation from the United Nations Secretary-General.

READ MORE: I'm in a hurry to achieve Ghana beyond aid - Nana Addo

The letter from the UN Secretary General to President Akufo-Addo stated that "given your strong commitment to the 2030 Agenda, it gives me great pleasure to invite you to remain as co-chair of the SDGs Advocates for an additional two years, until 31 December 2020."

In response to a letter from the UN Secretary-General, dated 17th October, 2018, the President expressed appreciation for the trust and confidence that the Secretary General has reposed in him to continue working with his fellow Advocates towards the accelerated realization of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The SDG Advocates consists of 17 eminent persons assisting the UN Secretary-General in the campaign to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by world leaders in September 2015.

READ ALSO: Franklin Cudjoe lacks information about Special Dev't Initiatives Ministry - PRO

With a mandate to support the Secretary-General in his efforts to generate momentum and commitment to achieve the SDGs by 2030, the Advocates have been working to promote the universal sustainable development agenda, to raise awareness of the integrated nature of the SDGs, and to foster the engagement of new stakeholders in the implementation of these Goals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

I had no idea of the judges murder in 1982 - Tsatsu Tsikata I had no idea of the judges murder in 1982 - Tsatsu Tsikata
Don’t intimidate civilians – Akufo-Addo to soldiers Don’t intimidate civilians – Akufo-Addo to soldiers
Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed [Video] Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed [Video]
Dr. Bawumia off to the UK for investment summit Dr. Bawumia off to the UK for investment summit
Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkaw Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkaw
Highways Authority to begin arresting pedestrians who cross motorway Highways Authority to begin arresting pedestrians who cross motorway

Recommended Videos

Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn
Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana



Top Articles

1 Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells courtbullet
2 32-year-old man kills wife, child; 3 in critical conditionbullet
3 First photos of newly-built Kejetia market in Kumasibullet
4 uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video]bullet
5 Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for servicesbullet
6 Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkawbullet
7 Fire guts Konkomba market; one person in critical conditionbullet
8 Your GH¢700 salary isn't free money - Nana Addo to NABCO...bullet
9 I will strip Kweku Baako 'naked' - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
10 Widespread extortion suspected at NABCO [Listen to audio]bullet

Related Articles

Resolve I'm in a hurry to achieve Ghana beyond aid - Nana Addo
Poverty Rate "Over 2.8 million Ghanaians are extremely poor"
New Role Dr. Bawumia lands UN job
Gender Minister Otiko Djaba wins admiration of Rawlings
WHO Two billion people drinking contaminated water - Organization says
Health Survey The International Skin Cancer Index
Date labels on Products It's safe to eat food after its best before date - Food for all Ghana
Easter Young African leaders help the needy
SDGs Ghana is committed to achieving SDGs - Mahama

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll
President Akufo-Addo
Here are the modules under NABCO you have to know
Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Richard Quashigah
NABCO is a mediocre programme - NDC MP
Kweku Baako apoligises ver BBC/Anas lie
I won't engage in unbridled bufoonery with Agyapong - Baako
X
Advertisement