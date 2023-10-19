Nana Addo urges youth to venture into agriculture

He, therefore, urged the youth to rally around the initiative to form co-operatives and partnerships to derive the need benefits to accrue from implementation of the programme.

He explained that with the off taker arrangement and the incentive packages spelt out in the initiative, there was no excuse on the part of the youth not to venture into Agriculture.

He predicted that successful implementation of the programme could lead to food supply increase and a decline in food cost in Ghana and expressed the hope that Ghana would witness a drastic reduction in food inflation to a single digit by the end of his tenure in office.

The Minister of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions , Ignatius Baffour Awuah, in his remarks also noted that the Ministry remained resolute to exploring various avenues of addressing youth unemployment and Agriculture holds promise in that regard.

He explained that one of the quickest solution to addressing unemployment was to harness agriculture because studies had revealed that Agriculture was one sector area that was not well tapped to derive the benefits of jobs creation among the youth.

The Chief Executive Officer of the YEA, Kofi Baah Agyepong , encouraged the youth of Ghana interested in Agriculture.