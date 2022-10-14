Nana Agradaa slapped with new charges; remanded for 2 weeks

The latest charges which are similar to the ones she is facing at another circuit court involved different complainants.

She is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisement on TV and in a newspaper to lure her victims.

The self-styled evangelist has been in police custody since her arrest for alleged money doubling.

Nana Agradaa was arrested following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

This comes on the back of a viral video on social media of victims recounting their losses.

Pulse Ghana

A statement issued by the police said: “Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation.”

The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the Police on the matter.”

The statement added: “We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.”