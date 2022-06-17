National Cathedral: Duncan Williams, Anaba and Heward-Mills to resign — Captain Smart

This comes after the General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensa Otabil, stepped down as a member of the Board of Trustees.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that Otabil was no longer a member of the body tasked with building the Cathedral, citing 'illegality happening' as the reason for his resignation.

He said "There is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr. Mensa Otabil is no longer with them."

In an interview on Joy News, the NDC MP stated that "The whole year, he has not attended any of their meetings. It is not clear what his intention was, but he has given indication that all is not well."

Captain Smart adding his voice to the hullaballoo of the cathedral named the presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, as one of the trustees who will be resigning.

Other members he mentioned include Rev. Eastwood Anaba and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills who would also be tendering in their resignation soon from the National Cathedral Board Of Trustees.

In a Twitter post, he said "Archbishop Duncan Williams, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills would also be tendering in their resignation soon from the National Cathedral Board Of Trustees?"

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accompanied by senior members of the Clergy laid the foundation stone for the National Cathedral on March 5, 2020, to start the construction.

A National Cathedral Secretariat has been set up to raise funds from individuals and the private sector for its construction, while work continues apace.

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral of Ghana is pleased to announce the appointment of Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah as the New Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project.

Making the announcement to the Board of Trustees at the Presidency on Monday, February 8, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, expressed his satisfaction that in Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, a suitable and worthy replacement has been found for founding Trustee Chairman, Most Rev Samuel Asante Antwi, who passed away on September 13, 2020.

Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah in his acceptance speech expressed the appreciation of the Trustees to the President for the privilege to serve as Trustees and his personal gratitude for the honour done him by the President. He expressed the hope that, collectively, he and the team will work to ensure the completion of the National Cathedral.

Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah brings to the Chairmanship of the Board of Trustees, distinguished service to the Church in Ghana, Africa, and globally.

Meanwhile, work on the cathedral has come to a halt months after the project contractor RIBADE Company LTD, allegedly sacked over 200 of its workers over a lack of funds.

The site for the edifice, which is a 14.5-acre land next to the Parliament House of Ghana has come to a halt after the government spent about GH¢200 million on the project.

A letter dated March 14, 2022, signed by the project manager, Grant Ramsay, making rounds on social media, asked all the workers to return every property in their possession to the Human Resource office.

It stated that it was only complying with portions in the contract which enjoins them to mitigate costs since they were not receiving funds for the project.

Pulse.com.gh lists the 13-member Board of Trustees who are championing the construction of the National Cathedral amidst economic hardship in the country.