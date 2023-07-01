The event symbolizes the significance of unity, national pride, patriotism, precision, discipline, volunteerism, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose in fostering national development and progress in Ghana’s future.
Nat’l Cadet Corps Ghana holds 63rd Republic Day Parade
The National Cadet Corps Ghana, today, Saturday, July 1st holds 63rd Republic Day parade in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Education Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, other Security Services, and the National Youth Authority happening at the Black Stars Square.
This year's commemoration is on the theme ‘Esprit De-Corps, Our Strength and Purpose’.
The Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare is in attendance as the guest of honor.
All persons attending are encouraged to be adorned in the touch colors of the national flag to symbolize national pride and cultural heritage.
