The delegation was led by the 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang in the company of the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.
NDC executives join Gyakye Quayson in courtesy visit to Assin North
MP-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, and some Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, July 8, paid a courtesy visit to the people of Assin North to thank them for their immense support and contribution that led to the party's victory during the by-election.
As part of their visit, the team paid a call on twenty (26) members of the party who got injured in a ghastly accident at Dansame in the run-up to the just-ended by-election and the family of the NDC member who passed in the scuffle.
Each of the 26 injured members of the party was given a token of GH¢500 to support their feeding and transportation to the hospital.
The flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama joined the leadership of the party at Assin Breku on Sunday for the climax of the party’s Thank You Tour, at the Methodist School park.
The re-elected Member of Parliament on his part, assured all the injured persons that he will be visiting them in the coming days intending to roll out a sustainable financial assistance scheme for them.
