NDC executives join Gyakye Quayson in courtesy visit to Assin North

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

As part of their visit, the team paid a call on twenty (26) members of the party who got injured in a ghastly accident at Dansame in the run-up to the just-ended by-election and the family of the NDC member who passed in the scuffle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each of the 26 injured members of the party was given a token of GH¢500 to support their feeding and transportation to the hospital.

The flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama joined the leadership of the party at Assin Breku on Sunday for the climax of the party’s Thank You Tour, at the Methodist School park.