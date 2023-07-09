ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NDC executives join Gyakye Quayson in courtesy visit to Assin North

Reymond Awusei Johnson

MP-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, and some Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, July 8, paid a courtesy visit to the people of Assin North to thank them for their immense support and contribution that led to the party's victory during the by-election.

ndc-gya-9
ndc-gya-9

The delegation was led by the 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang in the company of the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

Recommended articles

ndc-gya-5
ndc-gya-5 Pulse Ghana
ndc-gya-2
ndc-gya-2 Pulse Ghana

As part of their visit, the team paid a call on twenty (26) members of the party who got injured in a ghastly accident at Dansame in the run-up to the just-ended by-election and the family of the NDC member who passed in the scuffle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each of the 26 injured members of the party was given a token of GH¢500 to support their feeding and transportation to the hospital.

The flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama joined the leadership of the party at Assin Breku on Sunday for the climax of the party’s Thank You Tour, at the Methodist School park.

The re-elected Member of Parliament on his part, assured all the injured persons that he will be visiting them in the coming days intending to roll out a sustainable financial assistance scheme for them.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park1

Bethel Kofi Mamphey: 29-year-old former student of Achimota School behind refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

The late James Lutterodt

‘It hasn’t been easy’ – Father of late Ketasco NSMQ star speaks about how he died

Ablekuma bullion van robbery suspects fight in court, judge remands them

Ablekuma bullion van robbery suspects 'fight' in court, judge remands them

James Lutterodt

2021 NSMQ contestant allegedly dies from food poisoning