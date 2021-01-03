The MPs, led by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu stormed the offices of the Electoral Commission to present a petition on the conduct of the election in Techiman South.

They have been charged with unlawful assembly for failing to notify the Police of holding of a special event contrary to Section 1(1) and (2) and 9(a) of the Public Order Act, 1994(Act 491).

The lawmakers mentioned in the suit are Asawase MP, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak; Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George; Yapei Kusawgu MP, John Abdulai Jinapor; South Dayi MP, Rockson Dafeamekpor and Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak.

The others are Damongo MP, Adam Mutawakilu; Lower Manya Krobo MP, Ebenezer Terlabi; Pru East MP, Dr. Kwabena Donkor; Sagnarigu MP; Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini; Juaboso MP, Kwabena Minta Akando.

Minority NDC MPs

Earlier this week, the Minority MPs presented their claims of fraud in the elections to envoys from the United States of America.

The meeting with the American and British partners was held at Parliament on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, led by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and Second Deputy Speaker Alban S.K. Bagbin.

The Minority caucus "presented evidence and the basis for the NDC's rejection of the multiple results declared by the EC for the presidential contest and the dubious parliamentary declarations particularly in Techiman South and Sefwi Wiawso."