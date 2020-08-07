The party said it has dragged the government to the UN over what it described as ‘tribal discrimination and ethic profiling’.

This was disclosed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, during an interview with Kasapa FM.

The NDC has been on the case of government throughout the period of the voter registration exercise.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo Gov’t has politicised Ghana’s judiciary, military and EC – Mahama

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The party claimed the Akufo-Addo administration was using the military to intimidate and disenfranchise persons living in the Volta region and other border towns.

Asiedu Nketia said the party has reported the happenings to the UN and are still gathering evidence to back their claims.

“What we’ve realized is that the Akufo-Addo government is embarking on ethnic profiling and discriminating against one tribe when you speak a particular language (Ewe) you’re declared non-Ghanaian,” he said on Kasapa FM.

“This is a very serious issue which shouldn’t be toyed with, the same thing is happening in Rohingya. It is a condemnable international crime and so as I speak to you the NDC has reported the matter to the United Nations (UN). The UN says we have no evidence to back our case so we should collect evidence and submit same.”

He added: “So when I was arguing with the Soldiers I told them my coming to this area is to collect evidence so they should bear it in mind and put themselves on alert that whatever they say will be tended as evidence.

“God being so good, I took videos of the happenings and so I have the evidence that I need to provide to the UN.”

This comes after the NDC’s flagbearer John Mahama also accused President Akufo-Addo of politicising the military, judiciary and Electoral Commission.