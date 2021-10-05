RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

New two-month ‘dumsor’ timetable for Accra released

Evans Effah

Residents of Accra will experience another phase of from October 5 to December 5, 2021according to a document sighted by Starrfm.com.gh.

According to the document, this will allow the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to undertake “planned works” within the Achimota – Accra Central Lines.

Some of the areas to be affected have been categorised into groups A, B and C.

Group A – Adabraka Old Timers, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Ageege, Lartebiokorshie, Valco Trust, Teachers Hall, among others.

Group B – Appolo Theatre, Asylum Down, Adabraka Market, Korle Gonno, Sukura, Mamprobi PolyClinic, JamesTown, Mataheko etc.

Group C – includes Central Police Station, Cocobod, Kingsway, Abossey Okai, Chorkor, Appiah Danquah, Graphic Press House, SSNIT among others.

See full document below;

October 5 to December 5 'dumsor' timetable
