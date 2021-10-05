According to the document, this will allow the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to undertake “planned works” within the Achimota – Accra Central Lines.
New two-month ‘dumsor’ timetable for Accra released
Residents of Accra will experience another phase of from October 5 to December 5, 2021according to a document sighted by Starrfm.com.gh.
Some of the areas to be affected have been categorised into groups A, B and C.
Group A – Adabraka Old Timers, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Ageege, Lartebiokorshie, Valco Trust, Teachers Hall, among others.
Group B – Appolo Theatre, Asylum Down, Adabraka Market, Korle Gonno, Sukura, Mamprobi PolyClinic, JamesTown, Mataheko etc.
Group C – includes Central Police Station, Cocobod, Kingsway, Abossey Okai, Chorkor, Appiah Danquah, Graphic Press House, SSNIT among others.
See full document below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh