According to DCOP Peter Ndekugri, he is prepared for whatever it will take for him to achieve law and order within his new area of control even if he has to make enemies.
“No two young men should be on a motorbike after 6:30 pm” – Police commander warns
The newly appointed Upper West Regional Police Commander has vowed to get rid of the criminals within the region to ensure that indigenes live in peace.
“No two young men should be on a motorbike after 6: 30 pm, I repeat, no two young men should be on a motorbike after 6: 30 pm,” he said as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.
As part of the plans to curb crime in the region, the police boss has warned that all young men sitting on the same motorbike after 6: 30 pm will be arrested.
DCOP Peter Ndekugri said the new directive is meant to clamp down on the upsurge in robbery and other criminal cases in the country, especially in the Upper West region.
READ ALSO: Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mum: "Newest couples in the world"
“Whether you like it or not. Security is very expensive, in Bawku for instance, for two years, men were not riding on motorbikes and yet we were able to maintain the peace.”
The commander was addressing a press conference in the Upper West Region after his appointment when he announced the intended war against criminals.
“So please we should not take peace as a joke, it is one of the most essential commodities as far as this world is concerned…and I am ready to do that.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh