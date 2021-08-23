“No two young men should be on a motorbike after 6:30 pm” – Police commander warns

“No two young men should be on a motorbike after 6: 30 pm, I repeat, no two young men should be on a motorbike after 6: 30 pm,” he said as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

As part of the plans to curb crime in the region, the police boss has warned that all young men sitting on the same motorbike after 6: 30 pm will be arrested.

DCOP Peter Ndekugri said the new directive is meant to clamp down on the upsurge in robbery and other criminal cases in the country, especially in the Upper West region.

“Whether you like it or not. Security is very expensive, in Bawku for instance, for two years, men were not riding on motorbikes and yet we were able to maintain the peace.”

The commander was addressing a press conference in the Upper West Region after his appointment when he announced the intended war against criminals.