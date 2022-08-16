According to them, this is due to the inability of the government to pay for the perishables consumed by the schools.
Northern Regional CHASS threatens to shut down schools over arrears
The Northern Regional Chapter of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Schools (CHASS) has served notice that they might close down schools in the region.
Also they said suppliers are not willing to continue supplies due to indebtedness.
These were contained in a letter issued by the regional chapter after an emergency meeting in Tamale on Monday, August 15.
Find portions of the letter below:
NON PAYMENT OF MONEY FOR PERISHABLES MAY LEAD TO CLOSURE OF SCHOOLS IN THE NORTHERN REGIONS
After a emergency meeting of Northern regions CHASS on August 15 2022 it came clear
Pulse Ghana
- Apart from arrears owed us in respect of perishable for the first semester of 2021/2022 academic year, no money has been paid for the eleven weeks of the second semester we have done so far, this makes going to the market very difficult.
- Suppliers who give us credit for perishable items like eggs and meat are not ready to continue with the supply owing to the amounts of indebtedness.
- On the foregoing, we wish to state that if we do not get immediate releases the SHS 1 students of the single truck schools who would be due to return to school tomorrow Tuesday, August 16, 2022 would not report until we get money. This also include those in transitional schools who are also billed to report on September 4 2022.
- Heads of Schools in the Region would be compelled to send the SHS 2 students who are in their second semester home
- Lastly, Management is also entreated to pay the recurrent expenditure of the schools, which has been in arrears since last year. The non payment of this component of our money is affecting smooth running of our schools in issues such as maintenance and repairs, field trips, practical lessons in our laboratories etc.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh