Now that e-levy has been passed, solve all Ghana’s problems – Asiedu Nketia to Akufo-Addo

Speaking to TV3’s Roland Walker in Parliament after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Wednesday March 30, Mr Aseidu Nketia said “The whole process has been turned upside down. We have a president who says he believes in the rule of law and yet he is urging his people to do everything that is not according to law.

“I was not [in Parliament] yesterday but what I saw amounts to abuse of all the processes in the House. So, technically, I do not consider that the right procedures have been followed in whatever approval that has been made but there is a principle that when there is wrong judgement it still remains a judgment until it is revised. We will go back to the drawing table and we will see whether we will proceed to continue with the fight about E-levy.

“But the important thing is that whatever approval that they claimed they have made is rather going to expose them more. Because we are in this country where everything that is not happening well has been blamed on the non-passage of the E-levy, including the payment of contractors, including the non-release of common fund, including the non-release of GETFund, health insurance and all that.

Pulse Ghana

“Now you have your E-levy, let us see that in the coming weeks, all these problems will be solved or you expose yourself as lying government.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has said that deductions for the newly passed e-levy will start in May.

Speaking to the press at the State of the Nation address in Accra, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the Ghana Revenue Authority has to configure their systems for it to take full effect.