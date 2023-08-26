The conference's main objective is to narrow down the current field of ten aspirants to a final selection of five, from which the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 election will emerge.
NPP delegates gear up for decisive super delegates conference on Saturday
The NPP super delegates conference scheduled for today, Saturday, August 26, ten hopefuls vying for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidacy, along with their supporters, are traversing the nation in a fervent last-minute effort to sway party delegates in their favor.
Recommended articles
The conference holds significant weight in determining the party's future direction.
The ten contenders, including figures like Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Joe Ghartey, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Addai Nimo, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Kyeremateng Agyarko, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are actively striving to garner support from party delegates through their distinct campaign messages.
Across 17 voting centers distributed throughout the country, a total of 955 delegates are expected to cast their votes with the Electoral Commission been entrusted with the crucial task of overseeing the electoral process.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh