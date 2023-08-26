ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP delegates gear up for decisive super delegates conference on Saturday

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The NPP super delegates conference scheduled for today, Saturday, August 26, ten hopefuls vying for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidacy, along with their supporters, are traversing the nation in a fervent last-minute effort to sway party delegates in their favor.

NPP FLAGBEARER HOPEFULS
NPP FLAGBEARER HOPEFULS

The conference's main objective is to narrow down the current field of ten aspirants to a final selection of five, from which the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 election will emerge.

Recommended articles

The conference holds significant weight in determining the party's future direction.

The ten contenders, including figures like Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Joe Ghartey, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Addai Nimo, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Kyeremateng Agyarko, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are actively striving to garner support from party delegates through their distinct campaign messages.

Across 17 voting centers distributed throughout the country, a total of 955 delegates are expected to cast their votes with the Electoral Commission been entrusted with the crucial task of overseeing the electoral process.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

National Service scheme

NSS confirms payment of June allowance

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

12 SHSs in Ghana to start courses in aviation and aerospace next year – Adutwum

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Four businesses shut down due to nonconformity of tax compliance - GRA

Menzgold to begin validating customers ahead of payment

Menzgold has resolved dues for 5000 Clients - NAM1