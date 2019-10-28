He said the rumour is infantile and it is an attempt by the National Democratic Congress to cause disaffection for the NPP.

Sammi Awuku also denied being behind a letter circulating on social media platforms that was purportedly written by him on the training of ‘thugs’ for 2020.

Mr Awuku believes the letter, which he described as a fake, is only to cause disaffection for him and his party and also cause fear and panic in the country.

“I was not the author of that fake letter. The level of propaganda by the NDC is just too much and has reached its peak. The NDC is not even credible in opposition anymore. Why would I want to train thugs when we can win the elections free and fair?” he quizzed on Accra based Okay FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.

A letter circulating on social media purportedly written by Mr Awuku to the Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, requested that the party trains vigilantes to help provide security for the NPP in the 2020 elections.

National Organiser of NPP, Sammy Awuku

The rumor of the NPP training thugs was first revealed by John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC last week in Accra.

The Flagbearer of the NDC expressed concern over the sad and despicable events of the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election and the continuous recruitment of NPP thugs by the Akufo-Addo government, who are being trained in batches in combat techniques and other military drills at Asutuare ostensibly to unleash mayhem and bedlam in next year’s elections.