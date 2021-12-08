Police arrests V8 drivers: NPP lawmaker faces court for breaking road traffic regulations

The police noted that the exercise was conducted between the hours of 6:30 am to 8:30 am saw about seven offenders not complying with the road traffic regulations.

The police statement said the offenders have been processed for court.

Police descend on V8 road traffic indiscipline

On 07/ 12 / 2021, between 1600 and 1830 hours, the Police mounted an operation around Airport By-Pass to arrest drivers who were not complying with the Road Traffic Regulations.

During the exercise, the drivers in charge of the following vehicles were arrested for the offences of careless driving, dangerous driving and causing road obstruction among others:

1. Driver in charge of Toyota Landcruiser V8 with registration number GN 5532 – 17, Mr Joseph Brown

2. Driver in charge Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GT 7059 – 20, Hon. Dr Stephen Amoah

3. Driver in charge of Toyota 4 Runner with registration number GE 303 – 20, Mr Samuel A. Anim

4. Driver in charge Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 1611 – 17, Emmanuel Kofi Ofori

5. Driver in charge of Toyota Highlander 4×4 SUV with registration number GE 14 – 21, Mr Dimini Atuahene

6. Driver in charge Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GN 3516 – 18, Mr Daniel Boateng

7. Driver in charge of Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GT 856 – 20, Thomas Atinga.

They are being processed for court today 8/12/2021.