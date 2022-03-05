‘NPP MPs voted for me to be Speaker, I’ll be impartial but not neutral’ – Bagbin

He was, however, quick to add that, despite his impartiality, he cannot be neutral because he has an interest in everything that is discussed in Parliament.

“Throughout my practice, I have never been a fanatic of party politics. I have always preached across the political divide. I have very good friends from the other side and that is how come I won,” the Speaker said, as quoted by 3news.

“I couldn’t have won without the support of members from the [NPP] and so you will hear me say that at the end of the day, I don’t expect either party to praise me.

“You also heard me say that in the performance of my functions, I will be impartial, but I will not be neutral. This is what I learned from my father, the late Rt Honorable Peter Ala Adjetey.

“He said in a ruling which is in the Hansard. So, any matter that comes before the House I cannot be neutral because I have an interest in it but in performing my duty as speaker I will be impartial.”

Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the opposition NDC, was sworn in as Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The former Nadowli Kaleo MP beat off competition from NPP nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye after flipping three votes from the NPP Caucus.

It is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected as Speaker of Parliament.

Bagbin noted that he will not allow any of the parties to influence his decisions, insisting he will always make his opinions known.

“I cannot sit as Speaker and see no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil. That will be abdicating my rule as a statesman, as one of the leaders of the country.