According to reports, the veteran politician passed on this morning at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The cause of his death, has , however, not been disclosed to the media.

Dr Amoako Tuffuor is a founding member of the NPP and served various portfolios under the Kuffuor administration.

He is the former National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme.

Recently, he called for the resignation of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi after what he described as an abysmal performance in the December 7 polls.

Contributing to the calls, the NPP founding member said “Those making the calls are right. Their decision is also legitimate. I am yet to call Wontumi on the matter,” a founding father of the party in the region.

“NPP did not perform well. We could have done better but due to imposition of individuals on the people during our primaries, a lot of things didn’t go well,” the soft-spoken AmoakoTuffour bemoaned.

He also blamed some government appointees in the region for the current precarious political situation the party finds itself.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article showed the wrong image. This has been rectified and we send our apologies for the inconvenience caused.