NPP unveils voting centers for Parliamentary Primaries

A press statement issued by the NPP emphasizes the importance of following these guidelines to guarantee the integrity of the primaries. The party's commitment to a seamless and transparent electoral process reflects its dedication to democratic principles and fair representation.

Earlier this week, the NPP National Executive Council (NEC) made a crucial announcement, revealing the final list of candidates set to contest in the upcoming primaries.

This disclosure followed a comprehensive report by the National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC) and the National Parliamentary Vetting Committee (NPVC), which assessed the eligibility of aspirants for the parliamentary elections.

The decision-making process transpired during a significant meeting held on Wednesday, January 17, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The NEC, in collaboration with influential party figures, including the flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim, former Chairman Freddie Blay, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, and the former General Secretary, John Boadu, among others, actively participated in the discussions.

The meeting not only finalized the list of candidates but also devised comprehensive modalities for the organization and execution of the parliamentary elections. This strategic planning ensures that the electoral process adheres to the highest standards of fairness, accountability, and inclusivity.

As the NPP gears up for its Parliamentary Primaries, the party's commitment to a transparent and well-organized election signals its dedication to democratic values.

The voting centers' announcement and the meticulous candidate selection process underscore the NPP's focus on upholding a democratic and participatory political landscape within the party.

