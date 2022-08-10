Bagbin will force NPP to court if he fails to declare Adwoa Safo’s seat vacant - Joe Wise

The seat of Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo has been in contention over the past months due to her prolonged absence from Parliament.

According to Mr. Osei-Owusu, he will be surprised if the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin rules against the recommendation of his committee over the seat of Dome-Kwabenya lawmaker, Mad. Sarah Adwoa Safo.

“Some members may seek court interpretation if the Speaker rules in variance to the recommendation to have the Dome-Kwabenya seat declared vacant,” the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Chairman of Parliament’s Privileges Committee told the media.

The Committee of Privileges in Parliament has by a majority decision recommended that the Dome-Kwabenya Parliamentary seat, currently being occupied by Sarah Adwoa Safo, should be declared vacant for having absented herself from Parliament for more than 42 days without permission from the Speaker.

In a post on social media, the embattled Adwoa Safo said there’s a witch-hunt from members of her party members.

In a Facebook post, she could not comprehend why the members of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition are refusing to protect her because being absent from her official duties albeit not intentionally.

She said "We did this on compassionate grounds because it involved Children and didn’t go round making hue and cry about her absence."

This has left me asking myself if this is happening because I am a woman who for just this one time needed some time off to deal with a few personal issues which were too dear to share with the larger public.

"In the face of all these, I have questioned why I have had to be treated differently by not enjoying the famous support of our party leadership both in Parliament and at the party level in my most difficult moments these past few months," Adwoa Safo stressed.