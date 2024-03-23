NRSA Reports: 2,260 road crashes claim 369 lives in first two months of 2024

The data, compiled by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), underscores the persistent challenges faced by Ghana in curbing the scourge of road accidents, despite ongoing efforts to improve road infrastructure and enforce traffic regulations, the high number of crashes and fatalities remains a cause for concern.

According to the NRSA, the majority of road accidents were attributed to reckless driving, overspeeding, and mechanical faults in vehicles. These factors, compounded by poor road conditions and inadequate safety measures, have contributed to the rise in accidents and subsequent loss of lives.

During the launch of the 2024 Road Safety Easter Campaign in response to these grim statistics, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng emphasized that these figures represent a 0.49% increase in crashes, a 1.37% increase in vehicles involved, and a 2.0% increase in persons injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, fatalities increased by 11.82% compared to the first two months of 2023.

They have emphasized the importance of rigorous enforcement of traffic laws, enhanced driver training programs, and the implementation of road safety campaigns to raise awareness among road users.