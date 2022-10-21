NSMQ2022: 'Ɔdadeɛ-Presec' tramples over Accra Aca and Pojoss to the semis

The contest began on an eventful note for all three schools as they managed to answer their first major questions correctly, earning them three points each.

The competition for a slot in the semifinals was evident when Presec, Legon began snatching bonus points in the first round. At the end of the round, the Presbyterian Boys' scored a spectacular mark of 30 points, putting them ahead of Accra Aca and Pojoss.

It was a heated speed race for Accra Aca and Pojoss as Presec rang in boldly and confidently and provided accurate answers to the questions. Though they couldn't answer them all, they managed to add 11 points to their mark, keeping them in the lead.

Accra Aca added a point to their score as well with Pojoss ending the round with three points adding to their round one score.

According to the Quizmistress, it was unclear as to which approach Pojoss and Accra Aca were headed towards in solving the 'Problem of the Day'.

They weren't able to attain any points for that round. The Presbyterian Boys, however, took a different yet strategic approach earning them a perfect score of 10/10 at the end of the third round. They received the Prudential Life NSMQ star award worth GH¢2,800.

PRESEC, Legon just like Kumasi High School, came close to the ‘clean sheet’ after an impressive round four but missed their chance after losing the mark for their last question.

Both Accra Aca and Pojoss put up an impressive performance in round four as well and added more points to their marks.

It was indeed an interesting day with thrilling sets of contests. All three schools could not impress in the last round.

At the end round 5 Presec-Legon scored 67 points whiles Accra Aca scored 33 points and Pojoss got 26 points.