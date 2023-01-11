Obinana Travel and Tour: The agency that helps you with affordable universities in Turkey

Obinana Travel and Tour, an agency with over 5 years of experience in the industry has the best education packages to save your time.

Having partnered with a host of accredited public and private universities across the globe/Türkiye, Obinana Travel and Tour guarantees 100% admission to an institution that aligns with your educational goals. The agency researches on your behalf to offer universities with affordable tuition fees while maximising your chances of getting into a school even with E8 or D7 grades.

Obinana Travel and Tour will also give the opportunity for students who want to study in Turkey to have their entrance examination right here in Ghana with the maiden edition of the YOS exams.

The Turkey University entrance exams will be held by the travel agency on February 24 and 25 in Kumasi and Accra respectively. This exam, which is open to all nationalities, can be used to apply to at least 25 public universities in Turkey. The agency will then assist you to make a strong case for your visa application to study abroad at the Turkey embassy.

Speaking about the YOS exams and the offers Obinana Travel and Tour has for the next academic intake, (Person in position to speak/Marketing Manager) said: We want to assist our young ones to attain their dreams to study abroad and to be internationally exposed to the world out there through affordable education. We know that education is the key to national development but the question of how, is it affordable,is it of high quality and accessible?

At Obinana Travel and Tour, we have answers to all these questions with our study in Türkiye package. Obviously, our Public and Private tertiary institutions cannot absorb all graduates (Senior High School and University) who want to pursue higher education in Ghana, however the Türkiyeeducation system has lend the hand to support in absorbing some and we want to assist all students who are ready to study abroad to access this opportunity.

Admission to pursue education in Türkiye is accessible in the sense that with D7 OR E8, all a student needs is a good overall average to start studying. Another good news is that, Obinana Travel and Tour has invited one Public University to Ghana to conduct the maiden YÖS Examination which is an entrance examination designed for foreign students who wish to enroll in higher education institutions in Türkiye. It is open to all nationalities residing in Ghana or outside Ghana who can arrange their affairs to be present and partake in the exams on 24 and 25 February 2023 in Kumasi and Accra respectively.

Here are a few tips on why Obinana Travel and Tour is your number one education partner:

● Admission to accredited public and private universities

● Admission with E8 or D7

● Affordable tuition fee

● 100% admission guaranteed

For admission details and enquiries, contact Obinana Travel and Tour via ….+233 (0) 302257768 +233 (0) 257972959