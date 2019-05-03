Making the presentation on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Okoe Vanderpuije said he and some of his constituents recognized the challenges the former President faced in supporting many vulnerable persons who seek his assistance regularly and decided to join forces to support the foundation's work.

Former President Rawlings who received the contribution thanked the delegation for their kind gesture and indicated he will direct the contribution to assist a retired Police officer, Chief Supt Ben Mensah, who needs assistance for a knee cap replacement surgery.

The former President said Chief Supt Mensah amongst a few others had dedicated most of his working life to the good of the country and faced some precarious situations during the revolutionary period.

He disclosed that the cost of the surgery is valued to be in excess of ¢65,000 and called on other well-meaning personalities and institutions to contribute towards some of the painful causes.

The Ablekuma South delegation comprised Okoe Vanderpuije, Rev. Charles Ankamah Tetteh, Raymond Nii Quaye Kotey, Madam Esther Naa Amerley Vanderpuije (Madam Indomie) and Emmanuel Nii Ankrah Vanderpuije, the junior brother of the MP.

It will be recalled that in January 2017, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije was embarrassed by Rawlings when he attempted to accompany the latter into Parliament House for former President John Mahama's last State of the Nation Address.

The former Mayor proceeded to greet Rawlings who responded but Vanderpuije was left with a sheepish look on his face after the former military leader halted and asked him to step aside as he climbed the stairs of parliament.