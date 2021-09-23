According to the North Tongu lawmaker, the President opted for luxury for the trip which is costly for the Ghanaian taxpayer.
Okudzeto Ablakwa to file 2 urgent questions on cost of Akufo-Addo’s US trip
The Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that he will file two urgent questions on the cost of President Akufo-Addo’s trip to the United States.
In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, he said the President allegedly chartered a luxurious jet that cost GH₵3.7 million for his current trip.
“The President has [again] chartered another flight which cost us GHS 3.7 million. I am filing two other questions on the latest revelations and I am hoping that this time, the government Ministers will not pussyfoot and run away from accountability as they have done all of these months”.
He had earlier alleged that the President spent an amount of GHS2.8 million on his earlier travels to only South Africa and France using the services of a private jet instead of the presidential jet.
In his latest claim, Mr. Ablakwa said President Nana Akufo-Addo’s three recent foreign trips cost the taxpayer GH GH₵10 million.
“For just these three round trips, the President is imposing GHS 10 million [on the taxpayer],” Mr. Ablakwa complained.
Ablakwa, in a statement yesterday said the President’s current trip to the US is costing the Ghanaian taxpayer $660,000 by the hiring of a private jet.
In a statement, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker said the President opted for luxury on the trip.
His statement read in part: “I can authoritatively confirm without a scintilla of doubt or any equivocation for that matter that President Akufo-Addo on his current trip to the United States of America has again chartered the same ultra luxury aircraft he used to the UK and Germany — the Luxembourg-based luxury jet registered LX-DIO and operated by Global Jet Luxembourg. Same Boeing 737-900ER BBJ3 with Manufacturer Serial Number (MSN) 62515 and Line Number 5659.
