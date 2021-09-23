Okudzeto Ablakwa to file 2 urgent questions on cost of Akufo-Addo’s US trip

In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, he said the President allegedly chartered a luxurious jet that cost GH₵3.7 million for his current trip.

“The President has [again] chartered another flight which cost us GHS 3.7 million. I am filing two other questions on the latest revelations and I am hoping that this time, the government Ministers will not pussyfoot and run away from accountability as they have done all of these months”.

He had earlier alleged that the President spent an amount of GHS2.8 million on his earlier travels to only South Africa and France using the services of a private jet instead of the presidential jet.

In his latest claim, Mr. Ablakwa said President Nana Akufo-Addo’s three recent foreign trips cost the taxpayer GH GH₵10 million.

“For just these three round trips, the President is imposing GHS 10 million [on the taxpayer],” Mr. Ablakwa complained.

Ablakwa, in a statement yesterday said the President’s current trip to the US is costing the Ghanaian taxpayer $660,000 by the hiring of a private jet.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker said the President opted for luxury on the trip.