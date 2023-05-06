ADVERTISEMENT
OLAG SHS to represent Ghana in the 2023 world robofest in Michigan, USA

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A team of 5 students from Our Lady of Grace Senior High School (OLAG SHS), Mamponteng will be participating in this year's ROBOFEST World Championship to be held in Michigan in the United States of America.

OLAG ROBO-1

The team captained by Jennifer Emefa Agbedor will be representing Ghana in competing in various categories of the championship at Lawrence Technological University, Michigan. The team will leave Ghana on Tuesday, May 9, and return on Thursday, May 18.,

OLAG ROBO-2 Pulse Ghana

Team captain Jennifer, Kathy Gyesey, and Amy Ruth Doe-Addo will compete for the second time running after their previous participation on the global stage in Germany last year. Together with Martha Naa Okailey-Afful and Frederick Appiagyei as new entrants, the team is ably prepared and guided by Mr. Sampson Asiedu and Dr. Kwame Oteng Gyasi as they seek to add more laurels and glory to the school’s achievements.

The school's participation in the Global Championship serves as a perfect platform for students to develop and use analytical skills, develop better problem-solving skills, and acquire the ability to find solutions to problems. Through revealing their curiosity, honing their research skills, and enhancing their creativity, students particularly carry out projects to develop their skills and put abstract concepts into practice.

Congratulations to TEAM CYBER-MAC on winning the national qualifiers to represent Ghana on the global stage. Wishing you the very best of success as you make us proud and hoist high the Flag of Ghana.

