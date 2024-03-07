One Village One Dam initiative wasn't a national programme — Minister designate

He made this known when he appeared before the vetting committee of Parliament on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, when the Member of Parliament for the Ellembelle constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah asked about why the government has not been able to implement the initiative as it was promised and wanted to know what had become of the programme.

Adjei-Mensah Korsah replied that the "One Village One Dam was relative to northern Ghana, not across the country…"oftentimes, people have sought to lump them together..."

Addressing the One District, One Factory initiative, Adjei-Mensah Korsah emphasized its purpose in enhancing the lives of people at the local level.

He noted that the initiative could serve as a foundation for intensifying local economic development efforts, stating, "...once people find it appealing and participate, we can leverage that to enhance their livelihoods."

He further highlighted that the government's flagship programs, such as One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, and Planting for Exports, are all policies capable of fostering the development of the country's local economies.

The 'One Village, One Dam' Initiative, introduced by the NPP government, aims to build dams in select villages in northern Ghana, with the goal of aiding farmers in engaging in dry season farming.

However, when they were eventually constructed, the dams did not meet the expectations of Ghanaians as they were poorly constructed.





