He also launched a 10-year development plan for the people in the Ashanti Region.

The initiative, which was engineered by the Asante Professionals Club, a group of young Asante businessmen and women, is to help implement the plan to complement efforts by the government to develop the region.

The Asantehene launched the initiative at a dinner organised by the Asante Professionals Club in Kumasi last Saturday as part of activities marking 20 years of his enstoolment as Asantehene.

He challenged the club to use its human resource to solicit international funding to help the youth in areas such as agriculture and education.

About 20 Ghanaians, mainly Asantes, were recognised and rewarded at the gala night which was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joe Osei Owusu.

The personalities honoured included Agya Koo Nimo, a music legend, and Osei Kwame Despite, a businessman.