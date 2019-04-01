He also launched a 10-year development plan for the people in the Ashanti Region.

The initiative, which was engineered by the Asante Professionals Club, a group of young Asante businessmen and women, is to help implement the plan to complement efforts by the government to develop the region.

The Asantehene launched the initiative at a dinner organised by the Asante Professionals Club in Kumasi last Saturday as part of activities marking 20 years of his enstoolment as Asantehene.

READ ALSO: Queen mothers are to advise us, not overtake us – Otumfuo warns

He challenged the club to use its human resource to solicit international funding to help the youth in areas such as agriculture and education.

Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II

About 20 Ghanaians, mainly Asantes, were recognised and rewarded at the gala night which was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joe Osei Owusu.

The personalities honoured included Agya Koo Nimo, a music legend, and Osei Kwame Despite, a businessman.