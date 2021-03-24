Though the decision has caught the ire of some students of the school, authorities say it is in line with school regulations.

According to a press release to clarify matters, management said the decision is in consonance with Section 9.3 of the Institute’s Undergraduate Academic Policies and Procedures.

“Management notification to students who fell foul of the above sections was to ensure that affected students do not lose their studentship. Deferment of the programme should therefore not be seen as a punishment but as an opportunity to retain studentship,” the release issued by the Public Affairs Unit on Wednesday, March 24 said.

A notice from the school on Tuesday, March 23, 202, said students who did not pay their fees on time were being sanctioned with a referral.

‘Wicked Management!’ – Ghanaians slam GIJ for ordering students to defer over late fee-paying

“Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, at its meeting held on Monday, March 22, 2021, decided that students who paid their fees after the registration deadline should defer their programme,” the notice read.

This led to a protest by some students at the Osu Ringway campus of the school. According to the aggrieved students, the decision is inhumane due to the financial difficulties being faced by Ghana because of COVID-19.