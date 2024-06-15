Our report on leaked tape plotting IGP's removal is ready - Committee to Speaker

“Mr Speaker, that report is ready, and before we went on recess, it was listed as one of the papers to be presented for the consideration of the House. Now, given the public interest character of that report, Mr Speaker, I want to use this medium to appeal to you to direct the business committee to list, as a matter of urgent importance, that particular report for us to deal with it as a matter of urgency starting from next Tuesday,” Agalga urged.

He further highlighted that the delay in presenting the report has fuelled various speculations, stressing the importance of bringing closure to the matter promptly.

“Because this thing (report) has been on the ice, it has given room for all manner of speculation about the report, so it’s high time we bring closure to that report,” Agalga stated.

The committee, chaired by Abuakwa South MP Samuel Atta Akyea, was established to investigate the leaked audio in which senior police officers were heard conversing with former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chief Bugri Naabu. The conversation involved plans to remove the IGP from office, with the officers expressing concerns that the IGP was too professional and could not be easily compromised.