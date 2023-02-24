Over 220,000 people who worked on Election 2020 are still owed by the EC – Haruna Iddrisu

Debating on draft public elections regulations by the EC, the lawmaker said the EC must be adequately resourced to be able to carry out its mandate.

“Minister of Finance, the Electoral Commission hasn’t even paid the members it used for the 2020 elections. Go and do what is right for them to pay them,” the former Minority Leader said on the floor of Parliament on Thursday.

Also, the Minority in Parliament opposed a briefing by officials of the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority (NIA) on the proposed constitutional instrument by the EC due to the absence of the EC boss, Jean Mensa.

The group resisted the presentation by the officials which resulted in a scuffle between them and the majority caucus at a committee meeting.