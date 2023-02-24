ADVERTISEMENT
Over 220,000 people who worked on Election 2020 are still owed by the EC – Haruna Iddrisu

Evans Annang

Haruna Iddrisu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale South has disclosed that the Electoral Commission is still owing the people who worked on the 2020 general elections.

Jean Mensa, EC boss

He has urged the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to release funds for the payment of officials deployed for the 2020 general elections.

Debating on draft public elections regulations by the EC, the lawmaker said the EC must be adequately resourced to be able to carry out its mandate.

“Minister of Finance, the Electoral Commission hasn’t even paid the members it used for the 2020 elections. Go and do what is right for them to pay them,” the former Minority Leader said on the floor of Parliament on Thursday.

Haruna Iddrisu Pulse Ghana

Also, the Minority in Parliament opposed a briefing by officials of the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority (NIA) on the proposed constitutional instrument by the EC due to the absence of the EC boss, Jean Mensa.

The group resisted the presentation by the officials which resulted in a scuffle between them and the majority caucus at a committee meeting.

The Minority has over the period expressed its displeasure with the CI by the EC which seeks to use the Ghana Card as the sole document for registration onto the voters register for the upcoming General Elections.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
