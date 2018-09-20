news

International non-governmental organisation (NGO) Oxfam has taken swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for neglecting victims of the spillage of the Bagre Dam that has caused floods in many local communities and destroys lives and properties.

According to the Inequality Programmes and Campaigns Manager of Oxfam, Zakaria Sulemana, the President has not shown care to the victims of the spillage.

He said "This matter require the highest political attention. By now we should have heard the president, in fact we should have seen the president visit the area to console them or better still initiate an action to ensure that this does not happen again."

"It will not be far fetched if the people who are affected make such conclusions that the president doesn't care, Sulemana said in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

Over the past two weeks, torrential rains and the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso have caused monumental damage to residents in the three Northern regions.

About 18 people are reported dead with 100 thousand people displaced in the devastating spillage of the Bagre Dam.

The spillage of the Bagre dam is a period where people in parts of the North suffer at the hands of water they have been praying for the survival of their crops all year long.

The Bagre dam excess water always sounds the alarm bells for the residents along the catchment area to relocate to higher grounds.