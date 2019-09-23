According to Joy News, without the medical report, the state cannot prosecute the alleged perpetrators. Meanwhile officials at Korle-Bu say the fee is mandatory.

She was allegedly kidnapped by two self-styled evangelist and continuously raped her for four months.

According to Joy News, the victim, whose name has been withheld, was forced to abort a pregnancy during the ordeal at the hands of George Andrews and Maxwell Peter, the two Nigerians who demanded a ransom before her release.

The victim's parent say they have spent close to 4,000 in medical bills at hospitals in Akatsi in the Volta Region and Korle-Bu since she was rescued on August 8, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Keta circuit court has already adjourned the case twice, with the suspects expected to reappear on September 26, 2019.