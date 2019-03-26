The Bill was finally passed after its third reading on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. What is left is for President Nana Akufo-Addo to give it presidential assent to be fully recognized as law.

The RTI Bill had been in and out of parliament for almost two decades. Civil Society and the media have been very instrumental in the passed of the Bill into law.

The RTI law will provide for the operationalisation of the constitutional right to information held by the public and some private institutions, subject to exemptions that are necessary and consistent with the protection of public interest in a democratic society.

It will also seek to foster a culture of transparency and accountability in public affairs.

It was one of the main campaigns promises of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 election.