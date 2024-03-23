Payment will be made promptly - NSS assures personnel

Speaking on Citi TV, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the Scheme, Armstrong Esaah says the issues for the delay in the payment have been resolved while acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the delay in payments, and assured personnel that necessary steps are being taken to expedite the process.

The Scheme attributed the delay to administrative challenges and assured personnel that every effort was being made to resolve the issue promptly.

“I think that the issues and the challenges that caused the delay in the payment of their allowances mostly have been cleared and so we want to assure them that within the shortest possible time payment would be made to clear the January and February.”

“…We empathize with them. We understand the plights they are going through. But we want to assure them that management has taken every step it needs to take to ensure that they are paid within the shortest possible time.

“Let me also apologize to them for the delay in the payment of their allowances and also appeal to them to rescind their decision of going on strike as it is being rumored.”