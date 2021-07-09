Ghanaian journalist & comic actor Isaac Dzokpo wins international award as Peace Ambassador

The award was conferred on him in Accra at the premises of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) Ghana.

Over the years, the Journalist has been working assiduously to help to promote and consolidate peace in Ghana.

Kofi Dzokpo has several years of experience in reporting on issues about health, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), human interest stories, environment and politics, security among others.

While receiving the award, he expressed his profound gratitude to UPF for the honour done him and pledged his readiness to continuously lead the agenda for peace to make the world a safer place for all and sundry.

He pledged as a peace ambassador, not to renege on his duty of consolidating peace in Ghana and always avail himself to duty.

Kofi Dzokpo who also doubles as the Director of Laughter Palace Production has been featured in both local and international movies such as the “Beasts of No Nation,” which had Abraham Attah as the main character, and other international actors and actresses.

Currently, he works with News Ghana and at the same time, the Managing Editor for Capitalnews Online.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the National Secretary-General of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Ghana, Dr. Helen Osei underscored the need for the media to work towards sustaining peace in Ghana and globally.

She stressed the media must promote the values of interdependence, mutual prosperity, and universal values.

Universal Peace Federation (UPF) is an international and interreligious network of individuals and organizations, including representatives from religion, government, civil society, and the private sectors dedicated to achieving world peace.

It has a general NGO consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, supporting the work of the United Nations, particularly in the areas of interfaith peacebuilding, peace education, and the strengthening of marriage and family.