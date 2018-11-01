Police administration sacks 70% of illegally recruited officers

news

The Ghana Police Service is currently on a mission to kick out officers who were illegally recruited into the service.

The Director-General of the Public Affairs unit of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu, has revealed that about 70 per cent of some persons secretly recruited into the service have been dismissed.

Speaking to Accra-based Class FM, he said the Police administration will not relent until it flashes out all unqualified officers.

“I know some years back, a group of police officers was nicodemously brought into the Ghana Police Service and I can tell you that about 70 per cent of them are out,” ACP Eklu said.

He added that some of the officers have been jailed, while others are also currently on the run after being found out.

The Police Chief called for systems to be instituted to ensure that only qualified persons are recruited into the Police service.

According to him, the systems need to be tight enough to ensure that all officers go through the right processes during recruitment.

“That is why I am calling for strong institutions. The UN has rules and regulations and you cannot circumvent [them], if you circumvent it, you will be caught and we need to deliver such strong institutions,” ACP Eklu noted.

He further urged Police personnel to be devoted and committed to their jobs, warning that “if you don’t have passion, don’t join the Ghana Police Service”.